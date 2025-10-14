Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Position Trimmed by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.0% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 24,578 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,141,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 14,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 34,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total value of $46,557,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 237,205 shares in the company, valued at $184,059,219.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares in the company, valued at $64,343,464.11. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,681 shares of company stock worth $163,863,761. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

META stock opened at $715.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $750.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $680.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.68.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

