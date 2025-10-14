Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 664,471 shares worth $225,184,128. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $356.70 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $323.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Macquarie initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho set a $430.00 price target on Broadcom in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.44.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

