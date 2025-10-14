Morton Capital Management LLC CA Has $1.21 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Morton Capital Management LLC CA lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.6% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% during the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in Broadcom by 14.9% in the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 664,471 shares worth $225,184,128. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $356.70 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.82 and a 200-day moving average of $264.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.44.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

