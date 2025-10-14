Narwhal Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Narwhal Capital Management cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,998 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.3% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 9.9%

Shares of AVGO opened at $356.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $323.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.90.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Broadcom from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price (up from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 664,471 shares worth $225,184,128. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.