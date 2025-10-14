Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,216 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.0% of Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.20, for a total value of $14,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,558,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,170,210.60. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $5,380,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,883,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,632,112.80. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,753,937 shares of company stock valued at $665,807,776. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $188.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.37.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

