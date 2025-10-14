Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,016 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 45,170 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,910,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 158,445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,761,000 after buying an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 6,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 26,102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $220.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total value of $973,315,191.49. Following the transaction, the insider owned 890,273,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,777,588,034.13. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.