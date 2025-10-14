NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 80.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 6.5% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Variant Private Wealth LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 20.6% during the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $188.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.57. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, New Street Research raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $5,380,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,883,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,632,112.80. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.20, for a total value of $14,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,558,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,170,210.60. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,753,937 shares of company stock valued at $665,807,776 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.