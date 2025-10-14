NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Claris Advisors LLC MO

Claris Advisors LLC MO cut its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,441 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,858 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $188.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.57. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.62.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.37.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $5,380,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,883,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,632,112.80. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.20, for a total value of $14,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,558,203 shares in the company, valued at $13,420,170,210.60. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,753,937 shares of company stock worth $665,807,776 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

