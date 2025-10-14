NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Position Reduced by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,764 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,881 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.2% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 168,651 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,645,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,385,645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $692,888,000 after purchasing an additional 47,405 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 261,088 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,249,000 after purchasing an additional 46,904 shares during the period. Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,216 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $188.32 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.32 and its 200-day moving average is $151.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $13,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,523,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,098,897,766. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,753,937 shares of company stock worth $665,807,776. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

