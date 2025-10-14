Oak Family Advisors LLC Acquires 1,685 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.7% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $220.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

