Optas LLC Buys 2,655 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Optas LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.8% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,333,384,000 after buying an additional 4,550,647 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,638,512,000 after buying an additional 4,245,345 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Broadcom by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,513,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,941,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077,910 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 664,471 shares valued at $225,184,128. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.44.

AVGO opened at $356.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $323.82 and its 200 day moving average is $264.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

