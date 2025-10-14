Opulen Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 857 Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Opulen Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 14,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $356.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $374.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $323.82 and its 200 day moving average is $264.90.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 664,471 shares worth $225,184,128. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.44.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

