Parkland (TSE:PKI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.60 and traded as high as C$38.83. Parkland shares last traded at C$38.74, with a volume of 458,051 shares changing hands.

Get Parkland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on Parkland from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Scotiabank cut Parkland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on Parkland

Parkland Stock Down 0.1%

Parkland Dividend Announcement

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$38.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.60. The firm has a market cap of C$6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.02%.

About Parkland

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corp distributes and markets fuels and lubricants. Refined fuels and other petroleum products are among the variety of offerings the company delivers to motorists, businesses, consumers, and wholesalers in the United States and Canada. Parkland operates through several subsidiaries that are either company owned-and retailer-operated, dealer-owned and dealer-operated, or dealer-cosigned and dealer-operated.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.