Petros Family Wealth LLC Buys 294 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Petros Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.5% of Petros Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Petros Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% in the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Mosaic Financial Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $298.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $308.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $847.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $301.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

