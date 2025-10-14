Poinciana Advisors Group LLC Buys 977 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.6% of Poinciana Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $220.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock worth $2,486,013,854 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

