PT Bumi Resources Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBMRF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

PT Bumi Resources Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBMRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. PT Bumi Resources Tbk shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 6,000 shares traded.
PT Bumi Resources Tbk Trading Up 2.9%
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01.
PT Bumi Resources Tbk Company Profile
PT Bumi Resources Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining activities in Indonesia. It operates through Holding Company, Coal, Services, Oil and Gas, and Gold segments. The company engages in the exploration, exploitation, mining, and sale of coal deposits; offers marketing and management services; and explores for oil and gas properties, as well as gold properties.
