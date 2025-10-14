Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,669 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,753 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,916,569.70. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,864,716 shares of company stock worth $2,486,013,854 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (up previously from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $220.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.10 and a 200-day moving average of $212.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

