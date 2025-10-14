Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,274 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,822 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.1% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $188.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.57. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.62.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.20, for a total transaction of $14,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,558,203 shares in the company, valued at $13,420,170,210.60. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $5,380,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,883,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,632,112.80. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,753,937 shares of company stock valued at $665,807,776 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.37.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

