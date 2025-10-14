Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.0% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 48,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the second quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Headland Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% during the second quarter. Headland Capital LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 160,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,417,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.00.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $308.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $318.01. The company has a market capitalization of $847.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 30.79%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.