Richardson Capital Management LLC Sells 316 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Richardson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 49.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp set a $460.00 price objective on Broadcom in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 664,471 shares worth $225,184,128. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 9.9%

AVGO opened at $356.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

