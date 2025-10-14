Simplicity Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,308 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,839,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,783,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,901 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Alphabet by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,034,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 178.3% in the first quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 4,003,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,163,000 after buying an additional 2,565,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $244.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $256.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,338 shares of company stock worth $59,062,683. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Melius Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.40.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

