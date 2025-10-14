Sitrin Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,805 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Sitrin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 3.5% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Wealth Management bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 15.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,480,000. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 807.0% in the second quarter. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 88,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,364,000 after buying an additional 78,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 664,471 shares valued at $225,184,128. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $356.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $374.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.