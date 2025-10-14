Smith Anglin Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,170 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after buying an additional 63,924 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,136 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.26.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $220.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.