Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $15.73 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.5% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 87.7% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,136 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $220.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

