Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Grows Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,637 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. HFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% in the second quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,858 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.37.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $13,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,523,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,098,897,766. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,753,937 shares of company stock worth $665,807,776 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $188.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.32 and its 200-day moving average is $151.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.62. The company has a market cap of $4.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

