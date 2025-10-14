Synchrony Financial $SYF Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 36.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. BTIG Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.45.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 3.2%

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $70.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.24 and its 200-day moving average is $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. Synchrony Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 68,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,160. This trade represents a 11.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $40,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,227.40. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.