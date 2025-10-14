T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Windle Wealth LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $444,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 69,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at $208,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $324,480.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 47,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,970,648.35. This represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $105.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.50. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.81 and its 200-day moving average is $98.58.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $106.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.