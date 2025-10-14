Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,719 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $270.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.40.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $244.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.47. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $256.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.23, for a total transaction of $6,377,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,494,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,572,657.16. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,338 shares of company stock worth $59,062,683. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

