Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 947 Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Opulen Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 14,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 664,471 shares valued at $225,184,128. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $356.70 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $323.82 and its 200-day moving average is $264.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.