Truist Financial Corp Boosts Position in Impinj, Inc. $PI

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Impinj were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 6.5% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 68.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PI. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 4,096 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.63, for a total transaction of $768,532.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 297,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,728,549.19. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total transaction of $58,872,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,829,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,973,982.40. The trade was a 14.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,096 shares of company stock valued at $63,353,832. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $196.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19,675.68 and a beta of 1.83. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.85 and a 12-month high of $239.88.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.78 million. Impinj had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.18%.The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Impinj has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.470-0.510 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

