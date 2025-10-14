US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,908 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,182.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL opened at $92.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of -29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.26.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently -44.59%.

Insider Activity at Estee Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $339,288.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,650.35. The trade was a 19.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $589,593.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.30.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

