US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in Principal Active High Yield ETF $YLD

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report) by 151.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,383 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 1.60% of Principal Active High Yield ETF worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 599,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,411,000 after purchasing an additional 53,551 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,315,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5%

YLD stock opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10.

About Principal Active High Yield ETF

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.

