US Bancorp DE Has $4.31 Million Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 63.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $4,749,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,629,000 after buying an additional 179,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 809,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,168,000 after buying an additional 95,204 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.15.

Shares of OLLI opened at $132.85 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $141.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.66.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.74%.The firm had revenue of $679.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.840 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $529,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,547.47. This trade represents a 34.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 107,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total value of $14,224,796.46. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,404,334. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,334 shares of company stock worth $15,444,369 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

