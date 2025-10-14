US Bancorp DE Has $4.88 Million Holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) $BNS

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,303 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 187,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth about $337,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 54.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 61,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 21,606 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.8% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 63.8% in the second quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 15,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNS. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

NYSE:BNS opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $44.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.