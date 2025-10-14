US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in TC Energy Corporation $TRP

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. TC Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $55.37. The company has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. TC Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 28.98%.The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.6148 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 84.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. US Capital Advisors lowered TC Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

