US Bancorp DE Raises Position in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Five Below by 1,097.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 246.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Five Below by 68.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Five Below by 143.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter worth $152,000.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $151.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.38 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.34 and a 200 day moving average of $120.47.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.45%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-5.160 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.240 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, insider George Hill sold 1,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,974,080. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 818 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $119,763.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,309.78. This trade represents a 7.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Five Below from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Five Below from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Five Below from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.21.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

