US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,959,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,772,450,000 after buying an additional 277,554 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,249,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,262,000 after buying an additional 24,068 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,582,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,715,000 after acquiring an additional 233,062 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,541,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,392,000 after acquiring an additional 101,996 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,193,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,473,000 after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $157.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $222.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.93.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $188.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.30.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

