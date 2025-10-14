US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in Air Lease Corporation $AL

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of Air Lease worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Air Lease by 0.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Air Lease by 0.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 2.1% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 14,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Air Lease by 0.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Air Lease by 152.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

Insider Transactions at Air Lease

In other Air Lease news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $317,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 141,316 shares in the company, valued at $8,983,458.12. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Beker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $317,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,514.10. The trade was a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $746,380. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $63.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. Air Lease Corporation has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.35 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 34.04%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 10.68%.

Air Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.