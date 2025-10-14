US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,672,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,866,011,000 after purchasing an additional 96,790 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,520,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,712,000 after purchasing an additional 367,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,814,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,653,000 after purchasing an additional 143,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,779,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,533,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,594,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,740,000 after purchasing an additional 105,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $228.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $224.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.31.

Shares of AVB opened at $184.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $180.40 and a one year high of $239.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.21%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

