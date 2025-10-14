US Bancorp DE Sells 1,458 Shares of International Paper Company $IP

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,623,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,340,966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,428,455 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of International Paper by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,798,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,763,426,000 after buying an additional 4,201,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of International Paper by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,145,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $914,712,000 after buying an additional 2,782,042 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,965,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,543,000 after buying an additional 2,763,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,900,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $409,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 27,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,951.69. This represents a 24.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IP opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.98. International Paper Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of -456.50, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. International Paper’s payout ratio is -1,850.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.46.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

