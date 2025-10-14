US Bancorp DE Sells 3,238 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,778,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,631,000 after acquiring an additional 765,441 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,367,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,615,000 after acquiring an additional 48,311 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 778,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,190,000 after acquiring an additional 21,040 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 649,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,550,000 after acquiring an additional 82,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $152.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.51 and a 200 day moving average of $170.41. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.25. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The company had revenue of $615.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JKHY. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.88.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total transaction of $966,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 139,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,296,249.20. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

