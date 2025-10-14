US Bancorp DE Sells 354 Shares of SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 62.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 105.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $280.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $252.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.07.

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.5%

SBAC opened at $188.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82. SBA Communications Corporation has a 12 month low of $185.45 and a 12 month high of $252.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.68 and a 200 day moving average of $220.44.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.07. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 31.19%.The company had revenue of $698.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 56.42%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

