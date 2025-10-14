US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Entergy Corporation $ETR

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Entergy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Entergy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in Entergy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 11,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Entergy by 58.2% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 28,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,318 shares in the company, valued at $300,279. This trade represents a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.80. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Entergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $97.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $105.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.64.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

