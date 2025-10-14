Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 187 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. jvl associates llc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 2,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.4%

JPM opened at $308.08 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $318.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.44. The firm has a market cap of $847.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.79%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

