Values Added Financial LLC Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Values Added Financial LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $28,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Arete Research raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Mizuho set a $430.00 target price on Broadcom in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $460.00 target price on Broadcom in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $356.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $323.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 664,471 shares valued at $225,184,128. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

