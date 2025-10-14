Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $47.91 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 170.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,913 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 40,931 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 3.5% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $47,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 56,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.38, for a total value of $12,192,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $9,062,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,225. This trade represents a 86.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,681 shares of company stock worth $163,863,761 over the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $811.00 to $837.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.68.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $715.70 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $750.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $680.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

