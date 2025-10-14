Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 261,088 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,904 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.5% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $41,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $13,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,523,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,098,897,766. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,753,937 shares of company stock worth $665,807,776. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.37.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $188.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $4.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.57. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

