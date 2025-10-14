Verus Wealth Management LLC Sells 255 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Verus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Verus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 33,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,216,000 after purchasing an additional 80,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 49,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 16,308 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.40.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,338 shares of company stock worth $59,062,683. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $244.15 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $256.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

