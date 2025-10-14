Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 460 Shares of UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,022 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 21.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,249,000 after purchasing an additional 95,339 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 27.4% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 96.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on UMBF. Piper Sandler increased their target price on UMB Financial from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on UMB Financial from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Hovde Group began coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $155.00 target price on UMB Financial and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

UMB Financial Trading Up 2.8%

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $116.21 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $129.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.61. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 15.42%.The firm had revenue of $689.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 1,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $139,984.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,776.99. This trade represents a 10.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 15,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $1,805,790.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,536,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,773,733.73. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 678 shares of company stock valued at $75,948 and have sold 20,845 shares valued at $2,440,666. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

