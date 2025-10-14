Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 524 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAR. Bank of America began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $42.00 price objective on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Baird R W lowered Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 35,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $1,082,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 781,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,162,032.04. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 0.7%

DAR opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average of $33.01. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $43.49.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.